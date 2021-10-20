Remy Cointreau is helping give back to small restaurants and bars

With the delta variant on one hand and the worker shortage on the other, the restaurant industry has been put back under pressure after a promising summer. Joining us to discuss how you can help your local bar or restaurant thrive during these very challenging times is national brand ambassador for Remy Cointreau, Dominic Alling.

There are over a million restaurant workers who are not employed, higher prices for goods, and some local places shutting

down for good. With restrictions now being lifted, you can now head to your favorite bar or restaurant and take part in the Cosmos for a Cause campaign.

You can find participating locations near you on their website. A portion of the proceeds from every cosmo sold will go toward the Independent Restaurant Coalition.