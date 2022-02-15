Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Repair your hair with VIT-IV

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 15:34:57-05

Imagine creating a product that's so good beauty companies turned it down because it would make their other products unnecessary. That's exactly what happened to Patty Goudie, and after many rejections, she decided to leave the beauty company she was working for and create the product on her own. Now, VIT-IV is helping people get shiny, soft, healthy hair.

After a medical condition caused her to experience extreme breakage and damage to her hair, she started testing out VIT-IV on herself and her family members. The incredible results lead Patty to make the product available for people all over.

This is a first-of-its-kind topical hair vitamin infusion. It works on all hair types, no matter gender or age. You can head to Shopvitiv.com to get your own bottle of this miracle product.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors