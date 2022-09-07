Research finds saw palmetto offers prostate health benefits

September is prostate health month. Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, joined Inside South Florida to share the potential benefits of saw palmetto extract concerning prostate health.

“An enlarged prostate could cause trouble urinating, a slow flow, feelings of having to go more often, and feelings of incomplete emptying,” says Brahmbhatt. “It's actually very common.”

Taking a proactive approach to prostate health can save lives.

“Men shouldn't wait until they start having symptoms or severe symptoms,” says Brahmbhatt. “There are lots of cool things men can do today to have better prostate health now and in the future.”

Saw palmetto extract may provide favorable benefits to maintain good prostate health.

“We found that saw palmetto in its high-quality verified form should be recommended to men that have mild to moderate prostate health symptoms,” says Brahmbhatt. “I recommend this to my patients as something that can be taken proactively for their prostate health.”

For more information, visit Flomentum.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Flomentum Health.