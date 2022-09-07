Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Research finds saw palmetto offers prostate health benefits

Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 11:58:25-04

September is prostate health month. Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, joined Inside South Florida to share the potential benefits of saw palmetto extract concerning prostate health.

“An enlarged prostate could cause trouble urinating, a slow flow, feelings of having to go more often, and feelings of incomplete emptying,” says Brahmbhatt. “It's actually very common.”

Taking a proactive approach to prostate health can save lives.

“Men shouldn't wait until they start having symptoms or severe symptoms,” says Brahmbhatt. “There are lots of cool things men can do today to have better prostate health now and in the future.”

Saw palmetto extract may provide favorable benefits to maintain good prostate health.

“We found that saw palmetto in its high-quality verified form should be recommended to men that have mild to moderate prostate health symptoms,” says Brahmbhatt. “I recommend this to my patients as something that can be taken proactively for their prostate health.”

For more information, visit Flomentum.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Flomentum Health.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors