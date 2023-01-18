Resources to help your teen stop vaping

The effects of vaping can adversely impact your teen’s health. Chief of Community Engagement of Truth Initiative, Amy Taylor, and Career Technical Higher Education Investigations Teacher, Sabrina Taylor, joined Inside South Florida to share more about how their new curriculum can help young adults stop vaping.

“More than 2.5 million high school and middle school students are currently vaping. They've become addicted and it's a big problem,” says Amy Taylor. “I have seen it negatively impact my students mentally, socially and academically. This is a serious problem,” says Sabrina Taylor.

The Truth Initiative has developed a program to help students avoid the pitfalls of vaping.

“Our free digital curriculum, “Vaping Know the Truth,” educates young people about the harmful effects of nicotine on their developing brain,” says Amy Taylor. “It talks about how vaping can negatively impact our mental health. It provides access to a text-based program called “This Is Quitting.” It helps adolescents and young adults quit vaping.”

For more information, visit TruthInitiative.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Truth Initiative.