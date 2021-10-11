Watch
Restoring hearing loss with HearingLife

Posted at 6:06 PM, Oct 11, 2021
72% of those with hearing loss wish they could enjoy the sounds of a holiday gathering once again without struggling. Licensed psychotherapist with HearingLife, Tom Kersting spoke with us about what options those have to recover hearing.

Most people assume hearing loss is just a sign of getting older. Tom actually got hearing aids in his 40s and his life has improved tremendously since. The signs of hearing loss can be different for everyone, which is why it can be hard to pinpoint.

The Magic of Hearing Care campaign is giving back to those experiencing hearing loss by supplying six people with free hearing aids. Anyone can submit a story to HearingLife's website in order for a chance to win. To learn more about the campaign and HearingLife, you can click here.

