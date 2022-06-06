Retired Olympic swimmer, Cullen Jones, shares tips to get your pool safe for summer

Jumping in the pool is the perfect escape from the South Florida heat, but before you do, it is important to know which safety precautions to take. Retired Olympic swimmer Cullen Jones, joined Inside South Florida to help us do just that.

“Since COVID people prioritize being home and working from home. People are building their own oasis, there's more pools in the backyard than ever,” says Jones. “We want to make sure you're maintaining that pool and making sure that you have balanced and sanitized water.”

He also shared the importance of keeping your little kids safe when swimming.

“I have a three-year-old at home. I've got to secure that pool,” says Jones. “Make sure that you have a four-way gate with alarms and pool covers. There's a ton of different products that you can go and find.”

Jones also emphasized the importance of learning how to swim.

“We want people to understand the importance of learning to swim,” says Jones. “The most important thing is that if you're going to be around water, you need to know the lifesaving skill of swimming.”

One of the main issues with pools is water sanitation.

“We've seen in the past that pools did not have enough chlorine and that is not safe,” says Jones. “We want to have properly balanced and sanitized pools. The best way to do that is to take your water to Leslie's and take advantage of the free in store water test.”

For more information, visit Lesliespool.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Leslie’s