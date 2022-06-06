Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Retired Olympic swimmer, Cullen Jones, shares tips to get your pool safe for summer

Posted at 6:20 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 18:20:24-04

Jumping in the pool is the perfect escape from the South Florida heat, but before you do, it is important to know which safety precautions to take. Retired Olympic swimmer Cullen Jones, joined Inside South Florida to help us do just that.

“Since COVID people prioritize being home and working from home. People are building their own oasis, there's more pools in the backyard than ever,” says Jones. “We want to make sure you're maintaining that pool and making sure that you have balanced and sanitized water.”

He also shared the importance of keeping your little kids safe when swimming.

“I have a three-year-old at home. I've got to secure that pool,” says Jones. “Make sure that you have a four-way gate with alarms and pool covers. There's a ton of different products that you can go and find.”

Jones also emphasized the importance of learning how to swim.

“We want people to understand the importance of learning to swim,” says Jones. “The most important thing is that if you're going to be around water, you need to know the lifesaving skill of swimming.”

One of the main issues with pools is water sanitation.

“We've seen in the past that pools did not have enough chlorine and that is not safe,” says Jones. “We want to have properly balanced and sanitized pools. The best way to do that is to take your water to Leslie's and take advantage of the free in store water test.”

For more information, visit Lesliespool.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Leslie’s

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors