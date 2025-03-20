Rev Up for NASCAR Weekend: High-Speed Action Hits Homestead-Miami Speedway!

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NASCAR. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The NASCAR race weekend kicks off at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 21, and we're giving you an exclusive inside look at what to expect—from the grandstands to the racetrack! Fans, start your engines, because this event is set to bring high-speed action, thrilling energy, and a one-of-a-kind Miami vibe.

No one knows how to bring the excitement like Mamba Smith, NASCAR’s Chief Hype Officer, who is gearing up to bring the energy for race weekend. “When you come to the racetrack, it's just a vibe,” Smith said. “The grandstands are right on top of us, so the fans are so close. When I come out and I'm bringing the energy, and the drivers are coming out, they can really feel how the fans are feeling–we're excited!”

But that’s not all—Homestead-Miami Speedway offers an experience unlike any other track. “We have a beach party,” Smith added. “DJs, some cervezas, and everything’s gravy, baby.” The beachside event brings a true South Florida feel, making this one of the most unique stops on the NASCAR circuit.

Beyond the fanfare, the racing itself is nothing short of spectacular. “This racetrack was built for the community,” Smith explained. “It had a reconfiguration, and now it's one of the best tracks on the circuit. You'll see drivers riding the wall, going three-wide, even four-wide—it’s just awesome here.”

For Smith, who has been in the racing world since he was four years old, getting behind the wheel is more than just competition—it’s a test against yourself. “It’s you against you,” he said. “It’s about stacking those laps, being perfect while the car is becoming imperfect. There’s nothing like driving race cars.”

And for those who want to get in on the action, March 21 is the day to mark on your calendar. Fans can head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for an epic weekend of racing, music, and fun. Whether you're a die-hard NASCAR fan or just looking for an exciting weekend in South Florida, this event is not to be missed.

Ready to experience the thrill? Visit HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com to get your tickets today!