Revamp holiday desserts with Oatly’s Oat Milk

Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 18, 2022
Plant-based milk alternatives are becoming increasingly popular. Registered Dietician and Nutrition Expert, Mia Syn, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of oat milk.

“Oat Milk is a versatile and nutritious option with plenty of benefits. It's derived from plant-based ingredients, and it contains no animal-based by-products,” says Syn. “It provides a number of key nutrients, including fiber and B vitamins.”

Oatly can be used to recreate your favorite traditional holiday desserts.

“Oatly has a range of products from their oat milks to their frozen dessert options that you can enjoy on their own or incorporate it into recipes,” says Syn. “My favorite pumpkin pie oat bars are made with full fat Oatly oat milk. They're kind of a fun take on your classic pumpkin pie.”

