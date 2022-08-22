Revamp your child’s lunches with help from Juicy Juice

Packing a lunch your kids will eat can be a challenge, but Mom of 4, Self-Taught Cook and Recipe Developer, Siri Daly, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you get your child excited about what’s in their lunchbox.

“I always say plan ahead as much as you can. I have a giant dry erase board calendar in my office that has everything planned out, whether it's weekly schedules or lunchbox ideas,” says Daly. “It'll help ease the inevitable chaos that you're going to run into in the mornings.”

Planning lunches and snacks that will keep your kids happy year-round can be complicated. Simply asking your kids what they want to eat can relieve some of that stress.

“They’re much more willing to eat something that they are excited about. I've partnered with Juicy Juice because my kids love the variety of flavors,” says Daly. “I love that there are no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It's a great way to add flavor and excitement to your lunchboxes.”

