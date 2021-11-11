Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Revamp your home using propane

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:31 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:31:49-05

The fall brings cooler temperatures and is an excellent time to think about home renovations. Joining us today are Susan and Paul Kadilak -- two well-known home builders and hosts of Boston's tv show Renovation Rehab and real estate experts.

You can renovate your cooling and heating system with propane to make it energy-efficient, reliable, and more environmentally friendly.

Renovating doesn't have to be overwhelming. Do your research and speak with your contractor and local propane provider to get things done right. Using propane will lower your energy bill, and make sure you're still able to eat and stay comfortable during a power outage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors