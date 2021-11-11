Revamp your home using propane

The fall brings cooler temperatures and is an excellent time to think about home renovations. Joining us today are Susan and Paul Kadilak -- two well-known home builders and hosts of Boston's tv show Renovation Rehab and real estate experts.

You can renovate your cooling and heating system with propane to make it energy-efficient, reliable, and more environmentally friendly.

Renovating doesn't have to be overwhelming. Do your research and speak with your contractor and local propane provider to get things done right. Using propane will lower your energy bill, and make sure you're still able to eat and stay comfortable during a power outage.

