Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Revamp your kitchen and what you make in it

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 14:21:16-04

Holidays will be here before you know it with lots of opportunities to have some great food and fun. Here with a few tasty solutions is our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern.

Spruce up your home with Berkel. For over a century they've been supplying us with Italian-made luxury gifts, including the coveted Volano Flywheel Slicer. This will be your new favorite kitchen gadget.

Put all your new kitchen supplies to good use with Bakerly! This company is bringing their love of traditional French pastries, like crepes and brioche, to every household. You can get your favorite pastries to go with quality and clean ingredients.

Find out more about these products at https://luxelistreviews.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors