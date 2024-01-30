Revamp Your Resolutions: Smart Shopping Tips for 2024

Entertainment and Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to unveil savvy purchases to help you stay on track with your 2024 resolutions.

He recommends heading to Marshalls and TJ Maxx for an extensive selection of on-trend brand names at budget-friendly prices, both in-store and online.

Febreze kicks off the year with its third annual scent, "Romance and Desire," aiming to make 2024 the year of meaningful connections. The scent, a blend of pink rose petals and champagne spritz, is designed to evoke passion and intimacy in every room. Find this enticing scent at major retailers.

For those striving for fitness goals in 2024, Celsius introduces the new flavor "Fizz-Free Blue Razz Lemonade." This refreshing beverage combines sweet blue raspberry notes with a zesty citrus finish, all without carbonation. The 16-ounce cans, available in various flavors like Cherry Lemonade and Dragon Berry, cater to those seeking an energy boost. Explore more at Celsius.com or on Instagram @celsiusofficial.

Additionally, Josh McBride extends his expertise to companies and brands looking to elevate their presence. Visit GetYourBrandOnTV.com for insights, personal TV network contacts, and a step-by-step guide to a successful TV segment.

Stay informed and inspired by connecting with Josh McBride on Instagram @JoshyMcB.

This Inside South Florida segment is brought to you by JMM Consulting.