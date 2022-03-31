Revitalize your skin with Lustre high-tech beauty products

With high-tech beauty products becoming all the rage it can be tough to choose what works best for you. Beauty Editor Sarah Eggenberger joined us to talk about the products you can’t go wrong with.

Instead of spending money on tools and gadgets that may not work, Sarah says to try Lustre products. Lustre is FDA approved and has the right nanometer range to destroy bacteria and increase collagen production.

“When it comes to breakouts, I love the Lustre Clear Skin Solo.” Says Sarah. “It goes right on the breakout. There’s no irriatation or topical lotions needed.”

Another favorite is the Lustre Renew Mask. Containing blue, red, and infrared lights, it is the perfect product to help rejuvenate your entire face.

To find these Lustre products and more, visit LustreClearSkin.com and use code Lustre15 to get 15% off your purchase.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for Lustre Clear Skin