Revitalizing Tradition: A Modern Take on the Timeless Ballet "Giselle"

Eriberto Jimenez, the Executive and Artistic Director of the Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami, brought a breath of innovation to the classic 19th-century ballet, "Giselle," as he discussed the intricacies of modernizing this timeless masterpiece for contemporary audiences on Inside South Florida.

Jimenez delved into the timeless appeal of "Giselle," highlighting its status as one of the greatest ballets ever created. He illuminated the ballet's narrative, explaining, "The ballets started in this era... were going to the spiritual realm. And Giselle was one of these ballets. She died of love, and then she became a spirit. The spirits of these women decided to come and take revenge on the men that betrayed them and kill them. They made them dance until they died."

In a unique collaboration between Miami and Panama, Jimenez proudly orchestrated a full-length ballet production with a cast split between the two locations. This cross-border collaboration, while presenting its challenges, reflects the ballet's universality and enduring relevance. Jimenez shared his experience choreographing part of the ballet in Panama, emphasizing the complexity of bringing together performers from different regions.

An intriguing twist to the production involved selecting two dancers from different companies to portray Giselle, keeping them apart until the day of the performance, adding an element of surprise and freshness to the traditional ballet.

Jimenez emphasized the cultural significance of classical ballet in Miami, acknowledging the diversity of dance styles in the city but underscoring the importance of ballet as the foundation of dance education. "That's your ABCs of dance," he remarked.

The upcoming performances of "Giselle" will take place on February 9th and 10th at the Miami Dade County Auditorium.

For tickets and additional information, visit CubanClassicalBalletofMiami.org.