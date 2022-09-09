Watch Now
Reviving your veggies with Founder of Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero

Posted at 2:28 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:28:25-04

Limiting food waste is a great way to save money and Founder of Concerned Cook, Aymara Lucero joined Inside South Florida to tell us how we can regrow veggies in our own kitchens.

“First of all, you're being sustainable,” says Lucero. “You save money, you can easily regrow vegetables at home and have fresh vegetables on your kitchen counter.”

Lucero showed us how we can regrow scallions in the kitchen.

“Let's say you're about to make a recipe, we're going to cut off most of the green part and some of the white part,” says Lucero. “Then we're going to leave the roots with the white onion and dip them in a little bit of water.”

She says that they should start regrowing in less than a week.

“They keep growing,” says Lucero. “If you dip them in water for a little bit longer, they'll grow back into a full onion.”

You can regrow green onions up to three to four times before they will no longer grow.

For more information, visit her website ConcernedCook.com

