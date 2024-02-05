Revolutionizing Design with AI: Cadence Unveils Millennium M1 Supercomputer

Sherry Hess, Senior Group Director of Product Marketing at Cadence, introduces the groundbreaking Millennium M1, the world's first AI-enabled supercomputer for design, during her appearance on Inside South Florida.

The Millennium M1 supercomputer represents a significant leap in design innovation, capable of drastically reducing the time required for designing electronic products from hours to mere minutes. Hess highlights its versatility, emphasizing its potential applications across various industries such as Formula 1 racing, aircraft manufacturing, and sailing.

In the context of Formula 1 racing, Hess explains how the Millennium M1 can enhance aerodynamic performance, enabling race cars to achieve higher speeds. She proudly notes Cadence's sponsorship of McLaren racing, where this cutting-edge technology is being leveraged to optimize the performance of their impressive machines.

Beyond performance improvements, the Millennium M1 has a profound impact on energy consumption. As a technology partner at Levi's Stadium, Cadence collaborates to explore ways to optimize and reduce energy footprints. Hess emphasizes the potential global impact by stating, “By the year 2030, majority of the leading universities predict that the data centers, which do all our computation in the world these days, is going to consume more than 20% of our electricity. And we can actually have a significant impact on the carbon footprint by optimizing the efficiency of those data centers. So not only all the computer chips that go within it, but all the way out to the complete facilities, the Millennium M1 is going to be advantageous.”

For additional details and insights into the Millennium M1 supercomputer, interested parties can visit Cadence.com/go/Millennium.

