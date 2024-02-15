Revolutionizing Heart Health: A Breakthrough Approach to Managing Blood Pressure

February marks American Heart Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health, particularly among women. As we focus on the importance of heart health, Susan Schachter, co-founder of 120/Life and a Registered Nutritionist, joins Inside South Florida to share valuable insights on maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

The inception of 120/Life stemmed from a personal journey of Susan's lifelong friend, Ira Antelis, a successful music producer in Chicago. Facing the urgency of high blood pressure, Ira embarked on a mission to explore natural remedies to manage his condition. Through meticulous research and collaboration with Susan, they formulated a potent drink. Susan recounts, "Every one of the ingredients have scientific studies showing that they lower blood pressure." This innovative approach yielded remarkable results, sparing Ira from surgery and garnering acclaim from his cardiologist, who now sits on the board of 120/Life.

For those intrigued by 120/Life's promise of cardiovascular wellness, Susan offers accessibility through their website, 120Life.com. She emphasizes a risk-free trial pack option, assuring customers a full refund if unsatisfied within two weeks. Additionally, visitors can access valuable resources, including a complimentary e-book authored by Susan and Ira, offering comprehensive guidance on managing high blood pressure.

As a token of appreciation to Inside South Florida viewers, Susan extends a 15% discount on purchases with the code "MIAMI" on their website. She concludes with a heartfelt wish for everyone's well-being, stating, "May everyone be healthy and happy this year with normal blood pressure."

