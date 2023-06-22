“Rewind: History on Repeat” on exhibition now through September 8th

“Rewind: History on Repeat” Artist, Beau McCall, and Stonewall Museum’s Guest Curator, Souleo, joined Inside South Florida to share how the showing can be a tool against oppression.

“Stonewall is the place where all these artifacts can be preserved for future generations to investigate and to look up and to go to the past and bring it to the future to see how it sort of correlates to what's going on in real time,” says McCall.

For more information, visit Stonewall-museum.org/exhibitions and @Beau_Mccall on Instagram

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine.