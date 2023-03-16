Watch Now
RHOM’s star, Marysol Patton, is off to Thailand

Posted at 8:08 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 20:08:43-04

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand”, Marysol Patton, joined Inside South Florida to share more about her time spent in Thailand with stars from other Real Housewives franchises.

“I loved every minute of it. The ladies were amazing. They're so talented,” says Patton. “I'm just isolated working with the people that I work with every day. When with these other women, I thought it would be great if the girls were on our show. It was so amazing.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” premieres March 23rd on Peacock.

