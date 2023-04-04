RHUGT’s Candiace Dillard Bassett talks bashes and clashes

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” cast member, Candiace Dillard Bassett, joined Inside South Florida to dish about her experience in Thailand.

“Housewives is like a dysfunctional sisterhood. It's just enumerating crazy women,” says Bassett.” It was exciting to be dropped into the middle of Thailand with strange women and figure it out. It was fun. It was a good time. I definitely left in love with Whitney and Heather, and my girl, Portia, and I kind of figured out life.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is streaming now on Peacock.

