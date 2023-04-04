Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

RHUGT’s Candiace Dillard Bassett talks bashes and clashes

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 18:30:28-04

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” cast member, Candiace Dillard Bassett, joined Inside South Florida to dish about her experience in Thailand.

“Housewives is like a dysfunctional sisterhood. It's just enumerating crazy women,” says Bassett.” It was exciting to be dropped into the middle of Thailand with strange women and figure it out. It was fun. It was a good time. I definitely left in love with Whitney and Heather, and my girl, Portia, and I kind of figured out life.”

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is streaming now on Peacock.

For more information, visit @TheRealCandiace

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com