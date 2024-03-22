Rhythm by the River: A Celebration of Music and Community

This weekend, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts is gearing up for an unforgettable festival called "Rhythm by the River" at Esplanade Park. The free event promises four hours of non-stop music featuring four incredible bands, including the Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, the Randy Corinthian Jazz Quintet, Jah Steve & the Counteract Crew, and a grand finale performance by Alexander Star and his band. Artists Alexander Star and Jan Goodheart joined Inside South Florida to give us the scoop.

Not only is "Rhythm by the River" a celebration of music, but it's also an opportunity to shine a spotlight on black voices in the community. Alexander Star, an Emmy award nominee and social impact artist, shared his journey of using music as medicine to address social issues and empower marginalized youth through therapeutic songwriting.

Attendees can look forward to an eclectic mix of genres, multicultural vibes, and uplifting energy from Alexander Star and the Golden People. With a blend of R&B, hip hop, rock, pop, reggae, and soul, the band promises to spread love and positivity through their music.

In addition to the stellar musical lineup, "Rhythm by the River" offers free workshops in dance and drumming, food trucks, activities for kids, and a community mural. It's a day filled with entertainment, cultural enrichment, and community bonding.

For more information about "Rhythm by the River" and other upcoming events at the Broward Center, visit browardcenter.org. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene, support local talent, and celebrate the power of music to unite and inspire.