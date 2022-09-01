Ringing in the school year with Disney's Encanto

Summer is winding down, and it's time for a fresh start for fall and some back-to-school supplies. Parenting Mom Blogger and Award-Winning Journalist, Jeannette Kaplun, joined Inside South Florida to share some creative ideas inspired by the Disney film called Encanto.

“As a mom, I know how excited my kids get when they're gearing up for school,” says Kaplun. “Giving them a voice in choosing all those essentials is really key to keep that excitement going.”

There are new backpacks available for Encanto fans that Kaplun loves.

“I love Disney Encanto’s ‘Family is Everything’ backpack featuring Mirabel, Isabela, and Louisa,” says Kaplun. “It also has pockets, and it's super comfy because it's padded." Find this product at Target retailers.

If you’re looking to decorate your children’s bedrooms, Disney’s Encanto has a line of products to help you do just that.

“I love the three-piece comforter set from Target. For younger kids that are transitioning from a crib to a toddler bed, Walmart has a super-soft comforter,” says Kaplun. “You can also add different touches, such as the Disney Encanto’s Table Lamp from Amazon. You can also decorate the walls with some wall décor with Luisa, Mirabel and Isabela.”

Kaplun also shares the importance of creating a fun environment at home for the kids.

“Music really brings everybody together, which is why I love the eKids Disney Bluetooth Encanto Karaoke Machine,” says Kaplun. “It has Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to stream and sing along to your favorite Disney Encanto music.” Find this item at Walmart retailers

For more information, visit ShopDisney.com and TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by The Walt Disney Company.