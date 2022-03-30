Rise of the SUV: Maserati brings style and sophistication with the new Grecale

Let’s talk cars. Most people want it to be practical before anything else. Space, milage and accessibility are what so many love about SUVs, but what if you could add sportiness to that mix? Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas, says you can have the best of both worlds.

“SUV sales have been growing and made up almost 80% of the US market last year. Our full-size SUV, the Maserati Levante, was our top seller last year with almost 60% of our volume,” says Peffer. “The biggest opportunity is the luxury mid-sized segment. It’s the fastest growing in America with one in every three luxury vehicles sold in this segment. Now with our Maserati Grecale we can leverage ourselves as a luxury SUV brand to compete with where the market is going.”

Maserati Americas is now unveiling the new Grecale.

“It introduces us to a newer, younger customer. First, the Grecale offers best in class performance. It has a 523 HP- V6 engine. It travels 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and goes over 177 mph,” according to Peffer. “Second, the Grecale offers best in class comfort with overall passenger space that is great for growing familes. Third, for the tech savvy customer, we offer a standard 14 speaker audio system and we’ve upgraded to a virtual assistant with voice recognition. We also have a wearable key that allows you to access you Grecale without having to carry a key.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Maserati