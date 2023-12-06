Rising Latin Pop Artist Carmen De Leon Sits Down with Inside South Florida

Latin Pop Vocalist, Carmen De Leon, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her journey navigating the music industry as a rising young artist. She shared anecdotes about collaborating with top-tier producers, seamlessly blending Latin influences into her distinctive sound, and the inspiration behind her hit, ‘Que Chimbo.’

“My family, my brother, my mom and dad have like left ears,” says De Leon. “They're not into — they don't play anything. They don't even know what a music note is, you know, but they do love playing music at home all the time. And I think that I was born, the one with an ear because I love music. I love playing music. I love singing. Since I was like four years old.”

De Leon describes writing music as a therapeutic means of pouring out her heart and soul, allowing her to express emotions tied to specific relationships and past experiences.

“I feel like I just write my music into what I really feel,” says De Leon. “It's not like I invent. I can sometimes like, invent stuff. But like, I feel like I'm just honest, all the time, no filter. I mean, this has a little filter, but I try to make music that like the person who listens to it knows that that's for you.”

