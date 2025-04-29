Rising Tide Car Wash Proves Inclusion is the Gold Standard

At Rising Tide Car Wash in Coral Springs, a clean car is just the beginning. This locally beloved business is transforming what it means to serve a community—by championing neurodiversity and unlocking the talents of people with autism.

Founded by John D’Eri and inspired by his son Andrew, who is on the autism spectrum, Rising Tide has grown into a thriving business model with a mission. With three locations and more than 90 employees with autism, the company is built on the belief that autism is not a limitation, but a powerful form of diversity.

“The thing that we want our customers to understand most is that autism isn't a disability that requires sympathy. It's a really valuable diversity. So many of our team members have struggled to find employment in other settings. But when they come here and we get to train them, they get to be indoctrinated into our culture. They're tremendously good employees,” co-founder and CEO Thomas D’Eri shared. “We really loved car washing because we feel like it really utilizes the strength of so many people with autism. It's detail oriented, process oriented, and it's really a community business, so our team members get to interact with the people that live in their community on a daily basis.”

One shining example is Michael Schwartz, a long-time employee who has excelled as a sales associate—ranking in the top 10% industry-wide. His performance, like so many of his coworkers’, proves that when given the right tools, support, and respect, individuals with autism can not only succeed—they can thrive.

As Michael put it, “Life on the spectrum can be difficult, but it's never impossible.”

Rising Tide Car Wash offers a full suite of services including drive-thru exterior washes, free vacuums, and monthly memberships—but what really shines is their commitment to purpose-driven employment and community connection.

To support their mission and experience it firsthand, visitrisingtidecarwash.com. Expect smiles, quality service, and a reminder that every community is stronger when everyone is included.