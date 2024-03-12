Rising Utility Costs Got You Down? Sergio Bruna Explains How Solar Energy Can Help

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Sergio Bruna, Chief Revenue Officer of Volt Solar Energy, shed light on the soaring electric bills plaguing households and the promising solution of solar energy. With energy usage on the rise and utility prices steadily climbing, many homeowners are feeling the pinch. Bruna explained that the increasing reliance on electronics, coupled with soaring natural gas costs and an aging electric grid, are driving up electricity bills across the board.

Addressing the skepticism surrounding the solar industry, Bruna emphasized the importance of responsible and ethical practices. “Uneducated and unethical sales organizations have abused the market and homeowners because they acted irresponsibly,” acknowledged Bruna, but assured listeners that Volt Solar Energy operates differently. The company conducts thorough, no-cost, no-commitment studies to determine homeowners' specific needs. Only those who qualify for their programs, which require no money upfront and guarantee 100% satisfaction of energy needs, are considered. Additionally, Volt Solar Energy offers various financing options and lease programs to make solar accessible to all.

One of the key factors setting Volt Solar Energy apart is their deep understanding of the South Florida market, including utility regulations and complex installation processes. Bruna highlighted their stellar ratings on Google, with an average of 4.8 to 4.9 out of 5 stars, as a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Bruna urgers viewers with a compelling invitation to consider solar energy as a viable solution for reducing electric bills and achieving energy independence. With Volt Solar Energy's commitment to integrity, affordability, and customer satisfaction, homeowners can take the first step towards a brighter, more sustainable future.

For those interested in learning more about solar energy and exploring their options with Volt Solar Energy, Bruna directed them to visit the company's website at voltsolarenergy.com or contact them directly by calling (305) 204-6327.

