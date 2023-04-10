Road to wellness for Black women

Attorney and Reinvention Strategist for Black Women, Joy White, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the inspiration behind her wellness initiative, Flawed Masterpiece.

“I was burned out and had not really addressed some past traumas in my life. There are a lot of other black women like me that had similar experiences,” says White. “For black women, there's an external expectation and internalized expectation and nothing's ever enough. We may look like we're thriving, but there's this feeling of unfulfillment and resentment that doesn't always have a name.

