As an author, photographer, pilot marathon runner, and winemaker, it's surprising Michael Clinton had time to write a book. He joined us to talk about how to obtain fulfillment, purpose, and joy, which he speaks about in his new book, "Roar: into the second half of your life (before it's too late)"

Rather than viewing getting older as a time to wind down, Clinton says we should all be winding up for the next part of life. Readers will learn how to make the second half of life just as pleasant and productive as the first half. As a sort of

guidebook, Roar will help readers navigate the massive changes they may face in the next phase of life. Whether they have questions about finances, logistics, or new emotions they may be having, Clinton has a great way of explaining these solutions.

You will learn how to reimagine yourself, own who you are, act on what’s next, and reassess your relationships. Just because you're not getting older, doesn't mean you have to do nothing, he says. You can find the book here!