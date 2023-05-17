Robin Arzón and Evolve partner to promote a healthier you

Head Peloton Instructor & Master Motivator, Robin Arzón, joined Inside South Florida to share more about a plant-based protein brand and to motivate you to get in shape this summer.

“I'm so excited to partner with Evolve Plant-Based Protein and to inspire you to get out of your comfort zone and switch up your wellness routine,” says Arzón. “It's an easy delicious way to get 20 grams of plant protein and 10 grams of fiber in one serving, and they're tastier than ever.”

For more information, visit DrinkEvolve.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Evolve.