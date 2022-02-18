Watch
Rock and roll legends The Foo Fighters are hitting the big screen in new movie

Posted at 2:33 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 14:33:49-05

One of the biggest bands in rock and roll are hitting the big screen in the new horror movie Studio 666. The Foo Fighters are starring in their own horror movie that follows the story of the band writing their latest record in a haunted house. ISF correspondent Miriam Tapia got to speak with the guys who spoke about becoming movie stars and how they've been able to keep rocking all these years.

The band actually rented the house in the film to write their new record, Medicine at Midnight. The acoustics were so good they decided to record it in the house as well. Way before this, lead singer Dave Grohl was pitched the idea of a horror movie featuring the band, which he thought was stupid. However, once they got to the house he thought it would be perfect.

Studio 666 hits theaters Feb. 25!

