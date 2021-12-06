Rugrats makes a triumphant return for the holidays

The nostalgia is real! In the 90’s, the animated Nickelodeon kids show “Rugrats” was a groundbreaking piece of television fun and now the whole gang is back to celebrate the holidays with “Rugrat: Traditions“ streaming now on Peacock. The new animated film sees the whole gang celebrating the season and the different ways others celebrate as well. From Hannukah to Las Posadas the clan gets festive all while participating in different holiday traditions. We caught up with the voice of “Tommy” pop culture icon E.G. Daily who not only shared the story of how she came up with the character’s signature vocal tones and personality but also the importance of showcasing diversity and representation for the youth through animation
Rugrats: Traditions is streaming on Peacock