RuPaul’s Drag Race’s, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, details time on the runway

Drag Queen, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, joined Inside South Florida to share his experience competing on season 15 of the RuPaul’s Drag Race television series.

“It's my honor and privilege to be one of the first representatives from Miami, Florida to represent our girls,” says Foxx. “I'm making my mark.”

Foxx describes preparing to walk the runway as emotional.

“If they ever released the behind-the-scenes footage, I was having a full panic attack, but when you hit the stage it's showtime,” says Foxx.

Rupaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8PM on MTV.