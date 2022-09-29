RV living is a new travel destination

Riverbound is a RV park and RV hotel causing some to rethink how they travel and where they stay. CEO of River Bound, Ryan Rodney, joined Inside South Florida to tell us more about the different investment and housing options that they offer.

“It's a really unique concept,” says Rodney. “What we've basically done is taken the concept of boat and RV storage, and we've blended that with RV park use.”

They have a multipurpose use facility complete with amenities.

“We have cultivated a really awesome community,” says Rodney. “We sprinkled in a ton of amenities such as a swimming pool, convenience store, golfing and driving range to keep all of our community members busy and obviously happy.”

For more information, visit riverboundcustomstorage.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Riverbound Custom Storage.