Sail into the Season with Holiday Savings from Celebrity Cruises

Award-winning Concierge and Travel Expert, Sarah Dandashy, joined Inside South Florida to share tips on securing unbeatable deals for Celebrity Cruises during the holiday season. Celebrity Cruises is offering up to 75% off the second guest and additional savings, available until December 5.

“Celebrity Cruises has one of the best deals that I have seen now through December 5, you can get 75% off the second guest plus up to $650 in additional savings,” says Dandashy. “Now considering that cruise vacations typically cost about 40% less than land vacations, this really makes hitting the high seas just a great value. And by the way, I just love my friends over at Celebrity Cruises, if you've never been on one it's like a relaxed luxury resort at sea. Award winning design, great food, wonderful service, so definitely a wonderful thing to take part of this season.”

For more information, visit CelebrityCruises.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Celebrity Cruises.