Sail into the sunset at Fort Lauderdale

Posted at 6:45 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 18:44:59-04

Embark on a thrilling melodic journey with Taxi Tunes in Fort Lauderdale, offering unbeatable sunset views, live music, and tasty drinks, as we welcome Marketing Manager Chloe Dossett to ISF.

“What's unique about it is since we have 10 stops in Fort Lauderdale and one stop in Hollywood, there's a stop for everyone of any interest, any age, whether you want to go to the beach, bar hop, or go to Birch State Park, there's something for everyone on the water taxi,” says Dossett.

For more, visit WaterTaxi.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Water Taxi.

