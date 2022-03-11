Sail your way to success with entrepreneur Dee Brown

It’s no secret that entrepreneur Dee Brown is successful; his yacht is even named “Self Made.” We visited Brown on his boat to talk about his motivation during Black History Month.

Brown is focusing his efforts on supporting his community. Brown says educating the black community is a “game-changer” for creating opportunities for African Americans later in life. He is committed to providing mentoring programs, scholarships, and has even started providing food on college campuses with his Attack on Hunger program.

Brown’s best advice for success is to be willing to follow your dreams. He says the biggest thing holding people back is fear of failure. To Brown, failure is just part of the process in becoming successful.

Brown’s yacht has hosted celebrities like Omarosa, Emmitt Smith, and many more. If you would like to charter “Self Made,” visit DeeBrownCEO.com.