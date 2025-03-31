Sakana Brings Family, Flavor, and Fusion to Fort Lauderdale

Watch Now
Japanese-Peruvian fusion has a bold new home in Fort Lauderdale, thanks to Sakana Nikkei, a vibrant new restaurant owned by a powerhouse family duo. Co-owner Kiomi Castillo stopped by Inside South Florida to dish on how she and her cousin turned their culinary legacy into a delicious new venture—and she brought plenty of mouthwatering examples to share.

Sakana’s roots run deep. Inspired by their mothers’ and grandfathers’ dedication to the restaurant industry, the cousins knew from a young age that food would be their path. “My cousin, who is my business partner, and I started working in restaurants since we were so young. We saw our moms working really hard and putting their hearts into their restaurants. That's why we wanted to do something different and follow in their steps. We started looking for recipes to do different dishes combining our legacy and grandpa's recipe to create a nice menu,” Kiomi explained.

The menu includes mouthwatering highlights like slow-cooked short ribs in a red pepper and tomato sauce served over fluffy, traditional Peruvian mashed potatoes, and a house-made tuna Nikkei ceviche, a dish passed down from their grandfather and elevated with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and lime.

Even their sushi rolls are personal. A standout komachi tuna roll, layered with cucumber and avocado, was crafted with her cousin Anna in mind—another reminder that every bite at Sakana tells a family story.

If the short ribs and mocktails are any indication, this will be one of South Florida’s most flavorful and heartfelt culinary openings yet.

Sakana opens next month, and foodies can stay updated on their journey by visiting sakananikkeirestaurants.com.

