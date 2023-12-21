Watch Now
Santorini by Georgios: The Taste of Greece in Miami Beach

Posted at 6:30 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 18:30:00-05

Santorini's owner, Chef Georgios, joined Inside South Florida to take us on a mouthwatering trip to Greece, where the food is exquisite, and the ambiance is paradise. Santorini by Georgios promises a unique culinary adventure, catering to diverse palates with its array of fresh Mediterranean dishes that beautifully embrace Greek cultures.

“This is how we think Greece right? Not everybody gets this plate in front of him,” says Chef Georgios. “We like to share it; we call it Greek family style. We always need to have feta cheese Greek salad, It's a must.”

For more information, visit SantoriniByGeorgios.com

