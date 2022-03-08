Satisfy your seafood craving with Popeyes

It’s seafood season here in Florida, and Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Popeyes, gave us some delicious mealtime ideas. Popeyes is featuring a delicious flounder fish sandwich which is perfect for lent. It includes wild-caught flounder from Alaska; they add their signature spices, cracker crumb coating, a brioche bun, and two classic crunchy pickle chips. You can order it classic with tartar sauce or spicy with the spicy spread.

Another seafood treat Popeyes offers is the shrimp tackle box, with eight pieces of butterfly shrimp. Amy even showed us a delicious shrimp Creole recipe. She uses dark beer, a couple of dashes of Worcestershire sauce, creole seasoning, lots of garlic, and shrimp. Bring it all to a sauté boil. Once the shrimp is boiled, she pulls them out, adds a little lemon and butter, and puts the shrimp over stone-ground grits.

You can find this delicious shrimp and grits recipe and many others at Popeyes.com. Or you can save time by ordering on the Popeyes app.