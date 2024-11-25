Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at Dirty French Steakhouse Miami

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Major Food Group. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you’re someone who craves a sweet treat after dinner, Dirty French Steakhouse Miami has you covered with its elevated ice cream sundae service. Chef de Cuisine Karin Ou-Yang gave Inside South Florida an inside look at why this spot is a must-visit for dessert enthusiasts and anyone looking to indulge in a memorable dining experience.

From the moment you walk into Dirty French Steakhouse, you know you're in for a good time. The restaurant’s vibrant ambiance is set with ‘70s and ‘80s disco music, creating a glamorous yet fun vibe in its chic Zebra Room dining space. Chef Karin describes it as an atmosphere where "you know you’re going to have a great time."

Dirty French is renowned for its incredible menu featuring standout dishes like the world-famous prime rib steak, a towering seafood platter, lobster ravioli, and seasonal Parisian gnocchi with white truffle. Chef Karin also recommends the duck à l’orange, dry-aged for 30 days for an extraordinary flavor.

The star of the show is the steakhouse's ultimate ice cream sundae service. Chef Karin explains that the restaurant aims to deliver the best dessert experience possible by elevating this classic treat to new heights.

Captain Mark brought out a sundae brimming with indulgence: three scoops of house-made ice cream, a generous dollop of whipped cream, and a variety of gourmet toppings, including popcorn, pretzels, cookies, and pralines. Every element, from the sauces to the brownies and cookies, is crafted in-house using premium ingredients like real butter, real sugar, and 70-80% high-quality chocolate. It’s a customizable treat designed for guests to create their perfect sundae.

Dirty French’s ice cream sundae service is available seven days a week, from 6 PM until close. Whether you’re ending a meal with their famous prime rib or stopping by just for dessert, this experience is worth savoring.

For reservations or more information, visit dirtyfrench.com. You can find them at 1200 Brickell Avenue, Miami. Don’t miss out—meet us there for a sundae to remember!