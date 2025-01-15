Savannah Bananas Bring Their Electrifying Banana Ball to Miami

The Savannah Bananas, the baseball team rewriting the rules of the game, have landed in Miami with their unique brand of “Banana Ball.” Known for TikTok-worthy dances, rule-busting gameplay, and electrifying fan engagement, the Bananas are captivating audiences across the nation. Forget traditional baseball—this is a high-energy spectacle featuring timed innings, fan participation, no bunting, and even players performing on stilts.

A Dream Come True for Local Players

For Miami native and former FIU athlete Armando Becerra, playing for the Bananas is a childhood dream realized.

“I’ve never really been on the field before - only to watch games,” said Becerra. “I've been waiting for this day.”

The opportunity to play in sold-out stadiums is particularly meaningful for players who never made it to the MLB. Bananas player Jackson Olson, who previously worked in social media for big-league teams, said, “I wanted to play! I was on the field, but I was taking videos for everyone. I couldn't walk past this line right here, or else I’d be yelled at by security.”

Baseball Meets Broadway

The Bananas’ antics aren’t just for laughs—they’re a way to connect with fans and reignite a love for the sport. Whether dancing mid-game, signing jerseys for kids, or throwing behind-the-back pitches, the players embody the joy of the game.

“We think about the kids every day,” shared the team’s owner Jesse Cole. “What if we create this love again that existed decades ago? We want to keep that growing.”

More Than a Game

At its core, Banana Ball is about community and creating unforgettable experiences. Players embrace the chance to push boundaries and have fun on the field.

“Life’s a team sport,” veteran pitcher Kyle Luigs reflected. “It's something that is really the key factor in the motivation of why I go out and do this every single day, and sometimes get out of my comfort zone doing dances I'm maybe not too good at.”

The First Inning of a Big Vision

As Banana Ball dazzles Miami, the team’s founder emphasized this is just the beginning. “We have a big vision and a big dream. I'm so proud of what we've accomplished, but I know this is just the first inning and we're just getting started.”

