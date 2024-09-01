Save Big on Back-to-School Gadgets with Straight Talk Wireless

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Straight Talk Wireless. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the back-to-school season approaches, many are looking for ways to save on essential gadgets and services. Tech pro Jennifer Jolly joined Inside South Florida shared a fantastic promotion from Straight Talk Wireless that could be just what you need to keep costs low while staying connected.

Straight Talk Wireless has launched a new plan called Straight Savings. This plan is designed for users who want to Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) to the Straight Talk network, making it an ideal option for those who don’t want to invest in a new device right away.

Key Features of the Straight Savings Plan:



For just $25 a month per line, you get unlimited access to data, talk, and text. This straightforward pricing means no hidden fees or unexpected charges, providing peace of mind and predictable budgeting. $200 Phone Credit: As a special thank you for loyal customers, after a year of service on this plan, Straight Talk offers a $200 phone credit. This can help with the cost of a phone upgrade if needed.

This exclusive deal is available only at Walmart. You can easily take advantage of it while doing your back-to-school shopping, either in-store or online. This setup not only makes the plan convenient to purchase but also allows access to in-person tech support at Walmart locations—an added bonus for those who may need a little extra help with setup or troubleshooting.

To learn more about the Straight Savings plan and other ways to save, visit straighttalk.com/straightsavings.