Save Big on Groceries This Back-to-School Season with Amazon Access

As the back-to-school season ramps up, many parents are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing quality. Justine Santaniello visited an Amazon Fresh store on Inside South Florida to learn more about Amazon Access, a fantastic resource that can help families shop smarter and save money.

Amazon Access is a comprehensive resource hub designed to make shopping on Amazon more affordable and convenient, especially for low-income families. Jullian Griffith, Senior Health Partnerships Manager for Amazon Access, explains, "Amazon Access is a one-stop shop where customers can find programs, discounts, and features that make shopping across Amazon easier and more affordable."

One of the standout features of Amazon Access is the ability for customers to pay with an EBT card. This allows shoppers to purchase a wide variety of SNAP-eligible groceries across Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market.

When shopping for groceries, especially with the kids heading back to school, there are a few strategies to keep in mind to maximize your savings:



Choose Nutrient-Dense, Low-Cost Foods: Look for fresh produce, frozen fruits and vegetables, and canned items with no added salt or sugar. These can form the basis of nutritious and affordable school lunches. Shop SNAP-Eligible Groceries: Amazon offers a broad selection of SNAP-eligible groceries. Between now and September 30, customers can save even more with a special offer: Save $15 on a $50 online SNAP-eligible grocery purchase on amazon.com, with free delivery included.

Jullian Griffith emphasizes the importance of making healthy foods more accessible, noting, "Amazon is finding even more ways for EBT customers to save."

To discover more about how to shop smarter and save money with Amazon Access, visit amazon.com/access. Whether you're looking to fill your cart with affordable, nutritious options or take advantage of exclusive savings, Amazon Access has you covered.