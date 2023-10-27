Save Big on Holiday Spending with These Money Saving Tips

Watch Now
VP of Deposits at Discover, Consumer Finance Expert, Ram Subramanian, joined Inside South Florida to share some budget saving hacks for avoiding overspending during the holiday season.

“Now, I would say most consumers think of holiday spend as a year-end activity, but it may not be that way,” says Subramanian. “And so, you know, we still have time, you know, before Christmas before the holidays. So, I would say start early. Create a list on where you want to spend, who you want to gift, assign, how much do you want to spend on each of those, and then create a budget. Because that can go a long way in helping you stay close to, you know, stay within your means.”

