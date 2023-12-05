Save Big on Subscriptions with Verizon Holiday Deals

Tech Expert, Andrea Smith, joined Inside South Florida to share Verizon's best holiday deals. Discover incredible holiday savings with unbeatable prices on Apple One, Walmart+, and the all-new Netflix-Max bundle—each bundle just for $10.

“You probably have a few subscription services you’re paying for, and you could be missing out on savings offered by your carrier,” says Smith. “With a Verizon calling plan you can save on more than 20 subscriptions at a discounted rate. Saving anywhere from $2 to $20 per month on each subscription. And, when you switch to Verizon the savings can really add up, get the iPhone 15 Pro, iPad and Apple Watch SE on them and only at Verizon.”

For more information, visit Verizon.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Verizon.