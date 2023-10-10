Watch Now
Save Big on Your Next Energy Bill During the Miami Heat Wave

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Florida Power and Light Company Spokesperson, Bianca Soriano, joined Inside South Florida to share valuable resources for managing your energy usage and potentially saving over $30 on your monthly energy bill.

“We do have some great tips on fpl.com/waystosave,” says Soriano. “These include unplugging appliances that are not in use. You should also use cold water when you're washing clothes, there really is no need to use hot water. And mind the use of your water heater. The temperature on your water heater can also be turned down around 120. It is a really good energy efficiency setting for your water heater.”

