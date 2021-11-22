Save money and frustration with AT&T

Over the past year, more people than ever have been working from home – making the internet more important than ever. Now, Steve Greenberg -- author of Gadget Nation – looks at two new innovations from AT&T to boost Wi-Fi and improve internet speeds

The tech journalist says the company's newest Wi-Fi6 Gateway and Extender can change the way you use the internet. It provides increased capacity to connect to the network and allows more people to work on one network without sacrificing space.

It also has a sleek design to blend into the background of any home and not be an eyesore. For homes with Wi-Fi dead spots, the extender connects to the Wi-Fi Gateway to further extend coverage and create a secure connection. There's also an app to help you maintain a speedy system!

For more information, you can head to https://www.att.com/