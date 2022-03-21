Watch
Help yourself and the environment with Florida Smart Energy

Worried about your electric bills as you prepare for Summer in South Florida? Our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor Florida Smart Energy Inc. is here. Hunter Teran, “The Solar Man,” explains how they can cut your electric bill while also helping the environment.

Florida is the perfect place to convert your home to solar energy, but before Florida Smart Energy brings in the solar panels, they take the time to evaluate your home first. “When one of our Energy Consultants comes to your home, the first thing they’ll do is they will figure out how much energy the house is actually using.” Says Hunter. “Then we have a proprietary methodology, where we add efficiencies to your home, creating a cleaner, greener, healthier environment.”

Hunter says it’s time for homeowners in Florida to take control of their own electricity, and you can do just that by visiting FloridaSmartEnergy.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Florida Smart Energy Inc.

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

