Save Money By Saving The Planet: The Benefits Of Biofuels

Gas can be volatile for the planet and your wallet. Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, joined Inside South Florida to share how biofuels can help you save at the pump while helping to reduce carbon emissions.

“Biofuel like ethanol is a renewable fuel made from plants here in the United States,” says Skor. “Biofuels like ethanol burn cleaner and cooler than gasoline, so they’re better for the engine and better for our environment and the air that we breathe.”

Ethanol has the added benefit of having less of an impact on your finances.

“Ethanol is also more affordable than gasoline,” says Skor. “When you blend it with gasoline and the fuel in your car, you’re going to be saving money every time you fuel up.”

Biofuels can potentially save even more as higher 15% ethanol blends become more popular.

“You’ll find it at the pump across 31 states as ‘Unleaded 88,’” says Skor. “You push that button and you’re going to save on average 10 cents per gallon.”

For more information, visit GetBioFuel.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Growth Energy