Save money on your energy bill with FPL’s interactive House of Savings tool

Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 12, 2022
Household spending is on the rise and FPL Spokesperson, Ana Espinosa, joined Inside South Florida to share money saving tips to help you reduce your energy bill.

“The House of Savings lets you walk through a virtual home using a phone or a tablet with a camera,” says Espinosa. “You can click on different appliances throughout the different rooms, and it will ask you quick questions.”

All FPL customers can take advantage of the cost-saving resource.

“It is a free interactive tool that can really make a difference on your energy bill once you learn those new, interesting and exciting ways to save,” says Espinosa. “By the end of the day, you can save more than $30 a month on your electric bill.”

For more information, visit FPL.com/TakeControl

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by FPL.

